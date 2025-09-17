World saw Pak terrorist crying, recounting plight, says PM after JeM commander video on losses

Dhar/Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday Indian soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees “in the blink of an eye” during Operation Sindoor and the world saw a terrorist crying, comments coming after terror outfit JeM's commander admitted losses suffered by the family of its chief.

Addressing a mega gathering in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on his 75th birthday, he asserted the "New India" does not fear any nuclear threats and enters the enemy’s house and strikes.

“Our brave soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye. Just yesterday, the country and the world saw a Pakistani terrorist weeping and recounting his plight,” Modi said.

He was apparently referring to a viral video in which a commander of the Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM), is heard explaining how the Indian armed forces entered their hideout and attacked them.

The Operation Sindoor in May saw Indian armed forces carrying out precision airstrikes on terror hubs deep inside Pakistan and also PoK in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam massacre in which 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives.

Months after the military action, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri, in a viral video uploaded to a YouTube channel on Tuesday, has admitted the family of Masood Azhar, the terror group's chief , was "torn into pieces" in the Indian missile strikes on May 7 on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

“Terrorists from Pakistan desecrated the vermilion of our sisters and daughters. We carried out Operation Sindoor and demolished the terror launch pads,” Modi said.

Heavily armed Pakistani terrorists targeted tourists in Kashmir's hill resort of Pahalgam, killing 26 people and leaving India in rage and grief.

Speaking at the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations organised by the Centre in Hyderabad, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Operation Sindoor would resume if any terrorist attack took place in the future.

He virtually rejected US President Donald Trump's claims of intervening to stop the Indo-Pak conflict following Operation Sindoor, saying the action against terrorists was not suspended due to any third-party mediation.

"There are some people who ask whether the ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened because of the intervention of someone. I would like to make it clear -- the operation against terrorists was not suspended because of someone's intervention," he affirmed.

"Some claim to have stopped the operation between India and Pakistan. Nobody stopped it. I would like to clarify that Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who is Pakistan's Deputy PM and foreign minister, also made it clear that India rejected the third-party role in mediation," Singh stated.

He also referred to the video where JeM commander Kashmiri is heard admitting killing of Azhar's family members during Operation Sindoor.

Singh clarified Operation Sindoor was suspended after Pakistan made repeated pleas for a ceasefire, emphasising the operation is only "paused" and not over.

"Today's India does not take dictation from anyone. India writes its own script. Today India is ready to write script of such a world order, which the entire world will follow happily and willingly," the minister said.