World sees ray of hope in India, its leadership: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday unveiled the government's annual calendar for 2024 which features the development of pilgrimage centres across the country, including Ayodhya where the idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated on January 22.

Thakur said the calendar showcases the achievements of the government over the past nearly 10 years aimed at making India a developed country by 2047.

The minister said, "2023 is coming to an end and 2024 is presenting us with new possibilities. The world sees a ray of hope in India and India's leadership. This is because of the leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the achievements of his government over the last nearly 10 years." Thakur said the calendar depicts India's tremendous strides towards self-reliance, initiatives across sectors ranging from manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, diplomacy and benefits rolled out by the government for the youth, poor, women and farmers.

"Dates and months changed, years have gone by but one thing that hasn't changed is our commitment to work, corruption-free government, pledge for a developed India (Viksit Bharat) and that is why the country today says in chorus 'Bharosa Barkarar, Modi Sarkar'," he said.

He said transparency and accountability of the government have taken India from being one of the 'Fragile Five' economies to the fifth largest economy in the world.

Thakur also inaugurated an exhibition on the theme of 'Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat' (Our Resolve, Developed India) at the National Media Centre.