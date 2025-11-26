World taking note of India's anti-terror campaigns, says Shah on 26/11 anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns.

Paying respects to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Shah said in a post on X that terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race.

In his message in Hindi, the home minister said,"On this very day in the year 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai and committed heinous and inhuman acts.

"I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in the cowardly attack." "The Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns," Shah said.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege of Mumbai. PTI ABS ARI