World Teak Conference urges sustainable production, trade boost

Kochi, Sep 19 (PTI) The World Teak Conference, which concluded here on Friday, issued nine key recommendations to promote sustainable teak production and expand trade opportunities, organisers said.

The three-day event, jointly organised by the International Tropical Timber Organisation (ITTO), TEAKNET—the global network of teak stakeholders—and the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), drew over 300 delegates, including experts, researchers, and industry representatives from 40 countries.

According to a statement by the organisers, the recommendations include promoting mixed-cropping plantations instead of traditional monocultures, supporting research to strengthen agroforestry-based systems, adopting eco-friendly phytosanitary measures for imported wood, and utilising artificial intelligence for surveys and monitoring.

The conference also called for encouraging clonal plantations to improve yield and quality, studying challenges faced by smallholder farmers, providing localised training on teak management and intercropping, linking plantations to carbon credit markets, and boosting investment in research and development.

Expanding TEAKNET to strengthen global linkages among growers, traders, and industry stakeholders was highlighted as a priority.

Declaring that teak is “more than timber”—a driver of economic growth, sustainability, and cultural heritage—participants stressed the need for stronger technical support and market access for smallholder farmers, while ensuring the conservation of tropical forests.

Dr Kanchan Devi, IFS, Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun, was the chief guest at the valedictory function.

Kerala Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan, IFS, underscored the importance of promoting fast-growing plantations that can be harvested within 15 years.