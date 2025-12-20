World today is like coalition politics, India should remain nimble: Jaishankar

Pune, Dec 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the global political situation was like "coalition politics" with constantly shifting alignments, and India should focus on its own interests while remaining nimble.

The minister was interacting with Yuvraj Malik, director of the National Book Trust, on `Diplomacy to Discourse' at the Pune Literature Festival.

"In our country, there was an era of coalition politics. The world today is like coalition politics. There is no majority of anyone. No coalition enjoys a majority. So what is happening is that constantly combinations are formed, deals are struck, somebody is up, somebody is down. This is completely a multipolar world where there are multiple partners," said Jaishankar.

His mantra for dealing with this fluid situation was to choose what serves India's interests, he said.

"....we have to be very nimble. Sometimes, you are with someone with one issue and with another on another issue. All the while I have one principle -- what is helping my country. Whatever helps my country, that would be my choice," the minister said.

The literature festival has been organised on the sidelines of the ongoing Pune Book Festival.