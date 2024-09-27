World Tourism Day celebrated in Nagaland with launch of green vehicle for tourists

Kohima, Sep 27 (PTI) Nagaland Advisor K Tokugha Sukhalu on Friday advocated the need for sustainable tourism practices in the northeastern state, with a particular focus on eco-friendly transportation.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day Sukhalu launched an air-conditioned electric green vehicle as part of the tourists’ facilitation program in Dimapur.

The electric green vehicle is an initiative of Greenland Nagaland.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhalu emphasised the need for sustainable tourism practices in the state, highlighting how eco-friendly transportation is the need of the hour.

The advisor for food and civil supply, legal metrology and consumer protection commended Greenland Nagaland for its initiative to introduce the electric vehicle, which is expected to attract tourists and encourage green tourism in the state.

Emphasising the importance of environmental consciousness in Nagaland, he urged citizens and organisations to play an active role in preserving the state’s natural beauty.

Sukhalu also mentioned that the state government has formed a committee, chaired by the chief minister, to develop innovative schemes for environmental sustainability.

Greenland Nagaland Secretary, Dr Swaraj Mukherjee asserted that the organisation envisions integrating modern technology into Nagaland’s tourism sector.

Dr Mukherjee claimed that this is Nagaland’s first 14-seater electric bus designed specifically for tourists.

He said that initially, these buses will be reserved for tourists, but indicated that if the government agrees, the buses may be made available for public transportation in the future.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Department Nagaland also celebrated World Tourism Day in Kohima, the state capital.

Nagaland Tourism Association and Nagaland Association of Tour Operators stressed the need to improve basic tourist amenities in the rural areas of the state to attract more tourists from within the country and abroad throughout the year and not just during the Hornbill Festival.