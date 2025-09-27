World Tourism Day: Goa govt organises largest-ever stakeholders meet

Panaji, Sep 27 (PTI) The Goa government on Saturday marked World Tourism Day 2025 by organising the largest-ever Tourism Stakeholders' Meet that brought together industry leaders, government officials, students and community representatives.

Organised in association with Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) and SKAL International Goa, the event was the culmination of a month-long series of celebrations aimed at showcasing the state's vision for inclusive and sustainable tourism.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Director of Tourism Kedar Naik, Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) managing director Kuldeep Arolkar, TTAG president Jack Sukhija, SKAL president Vivek Kerkar, Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairperson Pratima Dhond, among others, took part.

"World Tourism Day is an occasion to express gratitude to entrepreneurs, drivers, fishermen, lifeguards and all the invisible hands that power this industry. Tourism is not run by the Department or industry alone; it is an ecosystem along with communities," Khaunte said.

"Our food is a bridge between the past and the future. Being the culinary capital of India, our cuisine is a gateway to culture. This diversity coexisting is what sets Goa apart," he noted while asserting the state's progress was made possible due to the "double engine government" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The minister cited projects like the Unity Mall at Chimbel, Porvorim Town Square, Shivaji Maharaj Digital Museum and Swadesh Darshan circuits as examples of Central government support that has strengthened Goa's positioning as a world-class destination.

"We have proved Goa is a year-round destination with new flights and interest from key markets while countering misinformation with facts. Our commitment of 'Goa Beyond Beaches' is to make visitors experience our culture, tradition, food and regenerative practices. The Goan identity and culture cannot be separated. They are one," Khaunte said.

Tourism Director Kedar Naik said World Tourism Day was about celebrating the "collective spirit" that drives Goa's tourism forward.

"Whether it is the passion of our students, the dedication of our professionals, or the creativity of our influencers, each contribution strengthens the foundation of a more inclusive, sustainable, and regenerative tourism ecosystem in Goa," Naik said. PTI RPS BNM