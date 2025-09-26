World Tourism Day: Homestays, hostels, and exchange homes… because travellers want more than a bed

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Wake up to the aroma of paranthas sizzling in a homestay kitchen or maybe just enjoy a slow, self-cooked breakfast, savour quiet conversation with your host or relax in a villa echoing with the laughter of family members, all living under one roof.

Weary of cookie cutter hotels, each offering the same impersonal experience, a growing number of travellers are opting for spaces that feel warmer and more personal, more customised to their kind of days. With millennials and Gen Z increasingly choosing experience over amenities, hotels are no longer the default option.

The range goes from youth hostels, their fairy lights offering a picturesque backdrop to backpackers exchanging stories, to high end villas and bungalows. Throw in innovative home exchanges - popularised by the Hollywood film “The Holiday” - and it could well be a win-win situation for both home owners and vacationers.

"If it was only about affordability, budget hotels would have been enough. Instead, travellers are choosing hostels because they want a community, they want designed-led spaces and experiences that go beyond just a bed to sleep in," Pankaj Parwanda, founder of goSTOPS, a leading chain of youth hostels in over 30 locations across India, told PTI.

The rapid evolution in India’s travel accommodation landscape is being closely observed by a platform like Airbnb. The rising demand for homestays -- from budget-friendly stays to havelis, heritage homes, treehouses, and luxury villas -- has made India one of Airbnb’s fastest-growing markets globally.

"Guests are no longer satisfied with a standard itinerary and one-size-fits-all stays. They’re looking for stays that feel personal, offer space, have a unique character, and create a true connection with the destination... Millennials and Gen Z are driving the majority of the growth with group and family travel leading the chart as Indians are actively looking for shared spaces," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s country head for India and Southeast Asia.

Pallavi Tandon, 28, a new-generation traveller, epitomises this change. She has decided to check out of hotels for good and now switches between hostels when travelling solo and homestays when with family.

"Travel isn’t just about where you stay -- it’s how you live. I don’t want to spend time in identical rooms, offering turndown service or generic buffets. I want to make friends, meet new people, and exchange stories, all on a budget when I’m travelling solo.

“And when I’m with family, I want to spend quality time with them, cook together, and create experiences under one roof, like in homestays -- not in separate rooms at hotels,” Tandon told PTI.

While pricing can certainly be a factor -- a quick search on Airbnb for Delhi shows rooms available for as low as Rs 890 per night -- it isn’t the only consideration. Many travellers are willing to splurge if it means getting exactly what they want.

For some, it’s spending a vacation with community experience. For others, it is the family under one roof in a luxurious villa with access to a private pool or a nearby local market.

The business of travel is diversifying - and fast.

IHCL, India’s largest hospitality company, decided to venture in the sector with upscale homestay brand Amã Stays & Trails in 2019 and found success.

With a portfolio of 311 bungalows, 169 more under development, and an enterprise revenue of INR Rs 41 crore in FY25 (an 18 per cent year-on-year growth), the numbers prove that this growing alternative option is giving traditional hotels a run for their money.

The platform offers guests entire private bungalows with a dedicated team of housekeeping, kitchen, and service staff, providing personalised service and immersive local experiences.

"Guests don’t want to choose between the consistency of hotels and the intimacy of homestays -- they seek both. With amã Stays & Trails, IHCL is uniquely positioned to bridge this gap, offering curated, private bungalows through its hub and spoke model of servicing the bungalows by the nearby IHCL hotels," said Deepika Rao, executive vice-president, new businesses and hotel openings at IHCL.

And to the delight of the new breed of travellers, options are only growing with the entry of HomeExchange, a pioneer in home sharing since the 1990s, into the Indian market this year.

Inspired globally by the concept of home swapping, the platform connects members for reciprocal or points-based stays.

With 2,50,000 members and 4,00,000 homes worldwide, HomeExchange is currently offering India its most affordable plan yet -- an annual membership of Rs 7,500 (compared to USD 235 / Euro 175 in Europe) -- aiming to bring this new way to travel to the burgeoning Indian middle class.

"It is a simple yet appealing concept - why let your house sit empty while paying for a hotel? Globally, we have witnessed an average 50 per cent year-on-year growth over the past four years. In India, the desire for travel among the middle class has evolved significantly.

"Despite having just started in India, the growth is actually more than what we anticipated, with most homes in Bangalore, Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune. For many, the opportunity to stay, for example, two weeks in London for just Rs 7,500 is extremely compelling," said Emmanuel Arnaud, CEO of HomeExchange.

The hotel industry is aware of the rise of these new-age alternatives preferred by travellers.

New players such as Ecko Hotels & Resorts with properties across key leisure destinations are choosing to view these options not as competition but as "inspiration to innovate".

"We are introducing flexible check-in/check-out, curated local experiences, and co-working spaces that cater to digital nomads and Gen-Z travellers. By combining the reliability, safety, and consistency of the hotel with the warmth of a homestay, we are confident of not just retaining but growing our market share," said Perkin Rocha, founder and CEO of Ecko Hotels & Resorts.

Beyond redefining travel, the revolution in the accommodation segment is also creating positive changes in the lives of many host families -- both financially and socially.

Like 68-year-old Nisha Puri from Jammu. On her son’s advice, she listed her spare room on Airbnb, giving the empty nesters -- she and her husband -- a renewed sense of purpose, extra income in hand, and even new friendships.

"We went out of our way... offered guests an inviting environment and nutritious homestyle food. In exchange, it eased our loneliness, gave us the chance to interact with people from diverse cultures, speaking different languages. This kept our minds engaged and curiosity alive. Along the way, we even made lasting friendships," said the proud 'super host' of Puri's Homestay.

(World Tourism Day is observed on September 27).