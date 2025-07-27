World understands power, India needs to be strong and wealthy: RSS chief

Kochi, Jul 27 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the world understands power and therefore, India has to become strong and also wealthy from an economic point of view.

Bhagwat said that India no longer has to be the "golden bird" and it was time for it to become "a lion".

"It is necessary because the world understands power. So Bharat should become strong. It also has to become wealthy from an economic perspective," he said, while speaking at the national education conference, 'Gyan Sabha', organised by the RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas here.

Bhagwat also said that Bharat, a proper noun, should not be translated as its identity is respected "because it is Bharat".

"Bharat is a proper noun. It should not be translated. 'India is Bharat'. That is true. But Bharat is Bharat. That is why, while talking, writing and speaking, be it personal or public, we should keep Bharat as Bharat.

"Bharat must remain Bharat. The identity of Bharat is respected because it is Bharat. If you lose your identity, whatever other meritorious qualities you may have, you will never be respected or secure in this world. That is the thumb rule," he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, during his speech, also said that education should be able to help a person survive anywhere on his own.

Bhagwat further said that 'Bharatiya' education teaches sacrifice and living for others.

If something teaches a person to be selfish, it is not education, he added.

He said that education was not just schooling, but the environment at home and society.

So, society also needs to think about what kind of atmosphere should be created to make the next generation more responsible and confident, Bhagwat said, addressing a gathering which included Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, various academicians and Vice Chancellors of some universities in the state. PTI HMP HMP KH