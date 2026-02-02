World Wetlands Day celebrated with cleanup drive at Adyar estuary

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) A nature walk and clean-up drive at the Adyar Estuary were organised here on Monday to mark World Wetlands Day.

Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission organised the event to raise environmental awareness and foster public participation in conservation.

World Wetlands Day is observed on February 2 every year, as a tribute to the adoption of the Ramsar Convention in the Iranian city of Ramsar on February 2, 1971 and to highlight the ecological importance of wetlands and promote their sustainable management.

The event, held at 6.30 am in coordination with the Chennai Forest Division and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, saw the collection of 86 kg of solid waste, including soft plastics, from the wetland area.

The collected waste was handed over to an authorised agency entrusted by the mission for scientific waste management. The soft plastic waste gathered during the drive is slated to be recycled into eco-friendly flower pots as part of a circular economy initiative.

Srinivas R Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, and S N Thejasvi, Conservator of Forests (Chennai Circle) were among those participated.

Reddy felicitated the Dean of SRM Institute of Science and Technology for the institution's active contribution to wetland conservation. Participation certificates and mementos were also distributed to students who participated in the drive.

"The programme significantly contributed to enhancing environmental awareness among students and reinforced the importance of active public participation in wetland conservation initiatives," an official statement said. PTI JR JR ADB