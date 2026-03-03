World Wildlife Day is about celebrating incredible faunal diversity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the World Wildlife Day is about celebrating the incredible faunal diversity that enriches the planet and sustains the world's ecosystems.

He also said that it is a day to acknowledge everyone working towards wildlife protection.

"We reaffirm our commitment to conservation, sustainable practices and protecting habitats so that our wildlife continues to thrive," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister noted that in Indian scriptures, a prayer has been offered for the welfare of all living beings.

"From them, we also receive inspiration to be sensitive towards wildlife along with their conservation," he said.

World Wildlife Day is celebrated every year on March 3 to celebrate wild animals and plants and recognise their unique roles and contributions to people and the planet. PTI ACB DV DV