World with India in its fight against terror: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna, Jun 14 (PTI) BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the European nations he visited as part of the multi-party delegation following Operation Sindoor expressed full support to India in the war against terror.

Prasad, who led the delegation, said terrorism is like a cancer that is affecting the entire world.

"Our delegation visited European countries to convey India's message of zero tolerance towards terrorism. The entire world spoke in one voice and condemned the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 lives were lost. The entire world expressed solidarity with India in the war against terrorism," he told reporters in Patna.

The countries the delegation visited were the UK, France, Italy, Denmark and Germany.

"We met leaders of the House of Commons, and they categorically said -- terrorism is not acceptable, and we condemn it. We also told them that we are not against citizens of Pakistan, but the issue with Pakistan is that army generals run the country. These generals use terrorists to fulfil their nefarious acts," the former minister said.

"These Pakistani generals are neither elected by the public nor are they accountable to the people of their country. We told the world that whether it was the London metro attack, the 9/11 attack, or attacks in Belgium, Germany and France -- all have connections with Pakistan-trained militants. Now, such destructive forces must be dealt sternly," he said.

Prasad said that when the delegation was asked why India carried out strikes inside Pakistan, they said that if the US forces could go 12,000 km to hunt Osama Bin Laden in the mountains of Afghanistan, then "PM Narendra Modi's forces" can also go 400 km in search of those who perpetrated the Pahalgam attack. PTI PKD SOM