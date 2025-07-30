World women's chess champ Divya reaches Nagpur, credits family, coach for win

Nagpur, Jul 30 (PTI) Women’s World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh on Wednesday credited her family and first coach Rahul Joshi for her stunning victory.

Divya, native of Nagpur, reached the city in the night and was greeted by chess fans outside the airport.

“I am so happy to receive this affection,” Divya said.

“It feels nice to see that such a crowd has gathered here to welcome me. My heart is very happy,” he said. “I want to credit my sister, the whole family, and my first coach, Rahul Joshi,” she said.

The 19-year-old player from Nagpur on Monday became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup as she outwitted the seasoned Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of an all-Indian final in Batumi, Georgia. PTI CLS VT VT