World women's chess champ Divya returns to hometown Nagpur; credits family, coach for win

Nagpur, July 30 (PTI) Women’s World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh on Wednesday credited her family and first coach Rahul Joshi for her stunning victory.

Divya, a native of Nagpur, was greeted by her family members and fans at the airport at night.

Maharashtra Chess Association president Parinay Fuke was also present.

The 19-year-old player on Monday became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup as she outwitted the seasoned Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of an all-Indian final in Batumi, Georgia.

"I am so happy to receive this affection. It feels nice to see that such a crowd has gathered here to welcome me. I am overjoyed,” she said.

Divya credited her sister, family members, and her first coach, Rahul Joshi, for her victory.

"My first coach wanted me to become a grand master; I credit this win to him", she added.

The teen champion said she would rest for some days before participating in the Grand Swiss Tournament.

Divya will be felicitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari at a public programme on August 2. PTI VT CLS NSK