World's most luxurious train to run as 'President's Special' for Murmu's Mathura, Vrindavan visit

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Indian Railways will deploy one of the world's most luxurious trains -- the Maharajas' Express -- to carry President Droupadi Murmu from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi to Vrindavan Road station near Mathura on Thursday morning.

The train is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for high-end tourists during winters.

"An 18-coach train formation will comprise 12 coaches of Maharajas' Express, including a Presidential suite, deluxe suites, restaurants, lounges and power cars for the President and her staff. It will have two standard AC coaches for senior railway staff to accompany," a railway official said.

He added, "Two locomotives will be assigned to the special train to ensure seamless services. While one will operate, the other one will be on standby to handle technical issues." Sources said the train will depart from Safdarjung station at around 8 am and reach Vrindavan Road station around 10 am.

"During her day-long stay at Vrindavan, the President will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Nidhivan and Kubja Krishan Mandir. She will also visit Sudama Kuti in Vrindavan and perform darshan and pooja at Shri Krishna Janmsthan in Mathura," the President's office said in a statement.

"As the Shri Krishna Janmsthan is situated closer to the Mathura Junction, the President will re-board the special train from there in the evening for the return journey," an official said.

Sources said necessary instructions have been issued to senior railway officials, station masters, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Force personnel, and other staff concerned to ensure their timely presence at assigned duties throughout the route.

Railway sources said the origin and destination stations fall under two different railway zones -- Northern Railway and North Central Railway -- and both zones have been directed to coordinate closely to ensure smooth and secure operations.

President Murmu had taken the special train journey in June 2023, when she travelled from Bhubaneswar to her hometown, Rairangpur in Odisha.