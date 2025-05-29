Worli BDD chawl redevelopment project: Residents will get homes before 'Shravan', says Shelar

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Residents of the BDD chawls in Mumbai's Worli area will receive keys to their new homes before the upcoming month of Shravan (July), Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said on Thursday.

Shelar, a senior BJP MLA and guardian minister of Mumbai's suburban district, made the announcement while inspecting the progress of the redevelopment towers being constructed under the first phase of the Worli BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project.

"The keys to the new homes will be handed over to the residents of BDD chawls before Shravan," said Shelar at a meeting attended by residents, MHADA Mumbai Board CEO Milind Borikar, civic officials and others.

In the two-hour interaction, residents said the new buildings must get adequate water, after which Shelar directed MHADA officials to ensure water lines are installed keeping in mind the number of people living in these towers.

He also asked officials to make temporary parking arrangements by demolishing two adjoining old buildings, as one of the planned parking towers remains incomplete.

MHADA agreed to the suggestion, with Borikar informing that parking spaces will be allotted through a lottery system.

"The keys will be handed over before Shravan. Piped gas and other basic amenities will also be made available before possession," Borikar added. PTI ND BNM