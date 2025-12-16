Worms in food: Official makes surprise visit to govt aided school

Koppal (Karnataka), Dec 15 (PTI) Days after worms were allegedly found in the food served to students under the midday meal scheme at a government-aided school, a top official on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the campus and had lunch with the students.

The incident (worms in food) was reported at a school in Bisaralli village in Koppal taluk on December 9, officials said.

Citing a preliminary inquiry into the incident, Deputy Commissioner Suresh B Itnal said insects and worms were found in a bag of toor dal that was meant to be disposed of but was not discarded immediately, leading to confusion.

"It was found that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the cook, and the subordinate staff who were responsible for this oversight. They have been removed and alternate arrangements have been made," he said.

To personally verify the quality of the food, the Deputy Commissioner joined the students for lunch on Tuesday afternoon.

"Today, I went to the school and had lunch with the students. Pulao was prepared. I ate the pulao served to the children and found the quality to be satisfactory," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner assured parents and the public that no further issues were found during the inspection and that strict hygiene standards are now being enforced. PTI AMP KH