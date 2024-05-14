Worried for Maliwal's safety, she must speak up: NCW chief on assault

New Delhi: National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma has expressed concern over the safety of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and asked her to speak up.

The NCW chairperson wondered if Maliwal was under pressure not to lodge a complaint to the police in the matter.

"I am worried about the safety of @SwatiJaiHind... what pressure is she under that she is unable to come forward and file a complaint with police. Be brave Swati #speakup," she said in a post on X.

CM Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh's statement at a press conference came a day after Maliwal, who is a former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

The police said that they had not yet received a formal complaint.