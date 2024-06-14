Worried over unpaid loan, farmer commits suicide in UP

Etawah(UP), Jun 14(PTI) A farmer allegedly committed suicide as "he was worried about not being to repay a loan", police here said on Friday.

Vikas Jatav (30) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his field in Chauvia village on Thursday night, Station House Officer (SHO) Chauvia police station Mansoor Ahmed said.

According to SHO Ahmed, Jatav left home on Thursday evening saying he is going to the fields to plant paddy but did not return in the night. On Friday morning, people saw his body hanging from the tree and informed the police.

The deceased's wife Rita Devi said that Jatav had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from a money-lender and for the past one week he was worried about not being able to repay the loan and the increasing interest and, therefore, he took this step.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, the SHO said.