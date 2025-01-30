'Worshipper of Godse': Tejashwi claims Nitish clapped at Gandhi's death anniversary function

Patna, Jan 30 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday trained his guns at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he was seen clapping at a function on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

The former deputy CM made the allegation on X, sharing a purported video clip of the function in which Kumar stood flanked on either side by his current deputy Vijay Kumar Sinha and assembly Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav.

The JD(U) supremo could be purportedly seen, at one point of time, clapping his hands, much to the shock of those present on the sombre occasion. The longest serving CM of the state was, however, back to senses soon and he stood ramrod straight at the ceremony.

However, Yadav, now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, latched on to the opportunity to berate the CM.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a worshipper of Godse. He claps to celebrate the assassination of Gandhi ji, the father of the nation, by Godse. Shri Nitish Kumar ji worships the Sangh and Godse from the depths of his heart," alleged the RJD leader.

Yadav thereafter launched into a diatribe about the "mental state" of the septuagenarian, saying that "does this incident not show that Nitish Kumar's state of mind is not such that he can run Bihar?" Recalling a faux pas by Kumar at a Dussehra function last year, Yadav said "he had dropped the bow and arrow thinking it was a snake. Such has been his state of mind". PTI NAC SOM