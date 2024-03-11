Worst drought in last 3-4 decades, says Deputy CM Shivakumar amid water crisis

Bengaluru: Amid the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday the State had not witnessed such a severe drought in the past three-four decades, and the next two months are "very much important" but the situation is not as grave as being projected by the opposition BJP.

Following the woes, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has said it will take legal action against those drilling unauthorised borewells within the city limits.

The order comes just days after the civic body banned usage of potable water for non-essential purposes -- cleaning vehicles, construction of buildings and roads, for entertainment purposes or decorations like fountains -- in Bengaluru and stated that violators would be fined Rs 5,000.

Shivakumar also asserted there is no question of releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu at any cost now.

The situation is not that grave is being projected by the BJP, Shivakumar said targeting the saffron party, and urged the outfit to ensure clearance from the central government for Mekedatu, Mahadayi and other water projects of the state.

Responding to a question, he said, it was not his job to ask people to work from home (in the wake of the water crisis), and such a situation has not arisen yet. "It is only a blowup." The government is committed to providing water to citizens of Bengaluru at any cost. "People may have to wait for a few hours for water to reach them." The administration is making all efforts to manage the crisis and supply water to the citizens, he said, adding, steps have been taken to control the water "mafia" in the city.

"In the last 30-40 years we had not seen such drought; though there was drought earlier we had never declared such a large number of taluks as drought-affected," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Shivakumar, also in-charge of Bengaluru development, said wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied in the city, it is being done, but out of 13,900-odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 have become defunct.

"So to control the situation, we have arranged for tankers to supply water. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) are making all efforts in this regard," he added.

Karnataka has declared drought in 223 out of 240 taluks, out of which 196 are categorised as severely drought affected.

Alleging that the opposition (BJP-JD(S) combine) was trying to indulge in politics over the issue, Shivakumar said the administration has on its part made efforts to control the water mafia, and provide water by taking it from private borewells, and also rates have been fixed based on distance travelled by the water tankers.

Stating that the next two months are "very much important", Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, said priority is to ensure that there is no wastage of water.

"(By implementing) Cauvery fifth stage (project) -- we will make all efforts to provide Cauvery water to 110 villages (around Bengaluru) at the earliest by May last week," he said.

To control the water "mafia", more than 1,500 private water tankers have registered so far and time has been extended for others also to register till March 15, Shivakumar further said. Police, Regional Transport Office (RTO), BBMP and BWSSB will monitor it and there will be a board with registration number on tankers.

"Operating illegally and charging exorbitantly Rs 5,000 or 6,000 (per tanker of water), such things are going on. To control, its price has been fixed based on the distance travelled," he noted.

Pointing out that in areas or taluks bordering Bengaluru like Hoskote, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Anekal and Channapatna, the water table has improved, thanks to tank filling projects that were undertaken, he said, "we have made an agreement with farmers there to draw water. We will also give water for industries, also building construction. We don't want their activities to stop." Stating that there is an online system in place to supply tanker water to the doorstep, the DCM said, there is also a call centre at wards, zones, BBMP and BWSSB.

"In the history of Bengaluru this is first such simple and transparent system," he said, adding that authorities are in touch with several apartment associations to address their issues.

Amid criticism and protests against the government over allegations that Cauvery water was being released from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam to Tamil Nadu, he clarified that the discharge was meant for Bengaluru, and not for the neighbouring state.

"There is no question of releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu now at any cost, we have not left (released)....How much water flows to Tamil Nadu, there is an account for it. Even if water is released today it will take four days to reach there," Shivakumar said.

"We are not fools in this government to release water (to Tamil Nadu)," added Shivakumar, also the State Congress chief The 'Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti' had staged a protest in the district headquarters town of Mandya on Sunday alleging that water was being released from KRS dam to Tamil Nadu, amid drought and water crisis in many parts of the state.

BJP too had attacked the Congress government alleging that it was keen to protect the interest of DMK, the party's alliance partner in Tamil Nadu, at the cost of Karnataka’s farmers and citizens, as it targeted the Siddaramaiah administration for allegedly releasing water from Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu.

Shivakumar clarified that some water was discharged from KRS dam to replenish the Shiva Balancing Reservoir at Malavalli from where it is pumped to Bengaluru.