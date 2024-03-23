Worst kind of politics: BJP on Kejriwal's continuation as CM

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday slammed Arvind Kejriwal's continuation as the chief minister of Delhi despite being under arrest, saying it is the most unfortunate moment in the country's political journey and the worst kind of politics.

With the AAP leaders strongly defending their leader, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said mockingly that they are competing to replace him as the chief minister but his wife has also joined the race now, a reference to Sunita Kejriwal reading out his message which was broadcast across the country on news channels.

Thakur also lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the death of at least 20 persons in Sangrur due to the consumption of spurious liquor, alleging the entire Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sunk into one liquor-related scandal or another.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader dismissed the opposition parties' expression of solidarity with Kejriwal as a case of "thieves showing brotherhood" and cited the Congress' past complaint against him over the alleged liquor scam to question the party over its support to him.

Nobody is saying Kejriwal is innocent and there has been no scam, Thakur asserted.

"Why has the Congress become so helpless and weak," he said in a swipe at the main opposition party whose Delhi leaders used to attack the AAP over the excise policy case in which Kejriwal has been arrested.

"The kingpin has been arrested and the one who gave us wisdom on morality and honesty says he will run the government from jail," Thakur said, noting that somebody like RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in corruption cases related to fodder scam, at least chose to instal his wife in his place before being arrested.

The relations of this "corrupt" party with those liquor or spurious liquor traders need to be found out, he said, slamming Mann's alleged silence over the tragedy.

With Kejriwal refusing to join the probe before his arrest by calling the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate as illegal and part of the BJP's political vendetta, Thakur noted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented himself for questioning when he was the Gujarat chief minister.

Modi asserted the supremacy of law and came out stronger, he said, hitting out at Kejriwal and also the Congress, which has claimed the Income Tax department's recent action against it is driven by the Modi government's vendetta to cripple its finances during the polls.

The Congress did not file IT returns in time and thinks it is above the law, he said, accusing the party of arrogance.

Thakur said the people of the country believe in Prime Minister Modi's guarantees of development and action against corruption.

They can see that action against the corrupt is happening, he added.