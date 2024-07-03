'Worthy homecoming': BRS leader K Keshava Rao returns to Congress fold

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Former BRS leader K Keshava Rao returned to the Congress fold on Wednesday with party president Mallikarjun Kharge describing it as a "worthy homecoming".

Rao joined the Congress at Kharge's residence in the presence of former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

"Worthy homecoming! We welcome senior leader, Shri K. Keshav Rao ji to the Congress party," said Kharge in a post on X.

"We are confident that his vast experience in public service will strengthen the Congress party in Telangana," he said.

Rao, who had served as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, had joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), in 2013. PTI ASK AS AS