Would be better if remarks mocking at beliefs of Hindu religion are avoided: VHP on CJI's comments

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The VHP on Thursday criticised Chief Justice of India B R Gavai's comments on a plea for restoration of Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, saying it would be better if such remarks mocking at beliefs of Hindu religion are avoided.
This comes after a bench headed by the CJI on Tuesday dismissed the plea, calling it "publicity interest litigation".
"This is purely publicity interest litigation... Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation," the CJI said.
Reacting to the CJI's comments, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national president Alok Kumar said in a statement, "We feel that the Chief Justice's oral remark has mocked the beliefs of Hindu religion. It would be better to avoid such remarks." He said the courts are the temples of justice in which Indian society has faith and trust.
"It is our duty that this trust not only remains intact but also grows stronger," Kumar said.
"It is also our duty to exercise restraint in our comments, especially inside the court. This responsibility lies with the litigants, the lawyers and equally with the judges," he added.
Meanwhile, Chief Justice Gavai on Thursday affirmed his respect for "all religions" in the wake of the online criticism his comments garnered.
"Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media...I respect all religions," he said.
In his plea, Rakesh Dalal had sought replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.
The bench said the issue squarely fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
"It's an archaeological find, whether the ASI would permit such a thing to be done or not... there are various issues," the CJI said.
The CJI added, "In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there... there is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho." Dalal's petition had sought directions for the replacement or reconstruction of the idol, arguing several representations were made to the central home ministry and the ASI. PTI PK ZMN
Would be better if remarks mocking at beliefs of Hindu religion are avoided: VHP on CJI's comments
