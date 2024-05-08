Would be difficult for BJP to retain power if LS polls are held in free, fair manner: Mayawati

Hardoi (UP), May 8 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday asserted that people can see through the "hollow guarantees" of the BJP and it would be difficult for the ruling party to retain power at the Centre provided the Lok Sabha elections are held in a free and fair manner.

"It now seems that like the Congress, the BJP has also politicised all federal investigative agencies," she said.

Addressing an election rally here, Mayawati said, "This time, the BJP's theatrics and rhetoric are not going to work because the people have understood, to a great extent, that even one-fourth of the promises made by them have not been fulfilled." She claimed that people can see through the BJP's "hollow guarantees".

"The quota for Dalits, tribals and other backward classes in government jobs was not fulfilled for years. Due to the privatization policy, very few among these sections are getting the benefit of reservation in the country," the BSP chief claimed.

Apart from this, farmers of the country have been troubled since the BJP came to power, she said.

"The BJP and its allies have been in power at the Centre and many states for the last few years. But due to their casteist, capitalist, narrow, communal and malicious policies and the difference in words and actions, it now seems that the BJP is not going to come back to power easily, provided free and fair elections are held and there is no tampering of voting machines," Mayawati said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that in the last few years, people belonging to the Muslim community were being harassed.

It will be stopped if the BSP forms government at the Centre, she said and also accused the BJP government of harassing the Brahmins.

"Except for the BSP, all other opposition parties and the BJP have taken a lot of money from big capitalists through electoral bonds. The Bahujan Samaj Party has not taken a single rupee from any capitalist," Mayawati said.

"Like the previous dispensations, poverty and unemployment are continuously increasing in the entire country under the present BJP government. Corruption has not ended and the borders are also not completely secure. These are also matters of great concern," she added.