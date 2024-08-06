Would be prudent if govt keeps West Bengal CM informed on Bangladesh developments: TMC

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Amid the turmoil in Bangladesh, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien on Tuesday said West Bengal has the biggest challenge "to absorb the most pressure" at this time and it will be prudent of the Union government to keep the chief minister informed about the developments.

O'Brien, who also attended an all-party meeting called by the government to brief the leaders on the developments in the neighbouring country, told reporters that being a state contiguous to Bangladesh, West Bengal is likely to be most impacted by any crisis there.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay told the meeting that the West Bengal government should be kept in the loop over the developments in Bangladesh.

“West Bengal has the biggest challenge and has to absorb the most pressure during this sensitive time. It would be prudent of the Union government to keep the Chief Minister updated,” O’Brien said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday informed Parliament that India is monitoring the situation with regard to minorities in Bangladesh and is in "close and continuous" touch with the Indian community there through its diplomatic missions.

He said India naturally remains deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored in the neighbouring country and that it has instructed its border guarding forces to be exceptionally alert in view of the complex and fluid situation there.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and avoid provocation.

Declining to comment on developments in Bangladesh, the chief minister said it is a matter for the Ministry of External Affairs to respond.

"I would appeal to all citizens of West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid all forms of provocation. Whatever decision the Centre takes on this issue, we will abide by it," the TMC chief had said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and landed in Delhi, amid massive protests that have claimed over 400 lives since mid-July. PTI AO RT