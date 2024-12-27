Would cherish inspiration, wisdom from PM Manmohan Singh forever, says actor Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Expressing grief over the demise of Manmohan Singh on Friday, megastar Chiranjeevi, who had served as a minister during the UPA regime, said he would fondly cherish his interactions with the former Prime Minister forever.

Advertisment

Manmohan Singh's visionary and game-changing contributions as Finance Minister and his highly successful tenure as the Prime Minister for two successive terms will remain etched in history, he said.

"I feel privileged and fortunate to have served as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Tourism during the tenure of a stalwart like him. I fondly cherish my interactions with him and the inspiration and wisdom I got from him forever," he said on 'X'.

Manmohan Singh's demise is a tremendous loss to the country, Chiranjeevi said, conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members and the former's admirers.

Advertisment

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi on Thursday. He was 92. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH