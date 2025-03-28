'Would eliminate 100 terrorists if given chance', says brother of J-K constable killed in encounter

Reasi, Mar 28 (PTI) A brother of constable Tariq Ahmad -- killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua -- has said that if given a chance, he would avenge the policeman's death by eliminating 100 militants.

According to the grieving family members, Ahmad had promised that he would celebrate Eid with them, but fate had other plans. They also called for a decisive response against Pakistan to dismantle the terror networks plaguing Jammu and Kashmir.

Four policemen personnel, including Ahmad, and three terrorists believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in the encounter that began early Thursday. The gunfight between terrorists and security forces continued for the second day on Friday.

On Friday, hundreds of people from different religious backgrounds gathered at Ahmad's house in his native village of Chamba in Reasi district to support the family in mourning.

"We are deeply saddened because he is not with us today, but we are proud that he sacrificed his life for the country. He did not keep his promise to celebrate Eid with us... he went to Jannat in the pious days of Ramadan," Ahmad's cousin brother, Nayeem Naiz, said.

With Ramzan in its final week, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated in the country on March 31 or April 1.

Naiz, who is preparing to join the Army, expressed anger over the repeated terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir sponsored by Pakistan, saying, "They (terrorists) have killed our brother. In return, we will kill 100 of them if given a chance".

Condemning neighbouring country for "aiding and abetting terrorism that is claiming the lives of hundreds of innocent people", Naiz said, "They are not stopping... A surgical strike was conducted earlier, but now they should be given a befitting response so that such incidents do not happen again." Ahmad's maternal uncle, Abdullah Gani of Dera Baba Kundara, recalled the slain constable's humble beginnings.

"He was planning to celebrate Eid here. We are saddened that he is not with us today, but he sacrificed his life for the country, and we all take pride in that." Ahmad comes from a poor background and spent his childhood in a mud house, his uncle said, adding that his joining the police force in 2011 was a proud moment for all of them.

"He lived in a mud house and faced many hardships. He focussed on his studies and with a lot of hard work became a policeman. After joining the force, he built a new house for his family," Gani said.

Ahmad is survived by his wife and a four-year-old daughter, Gani said and sought government support to educate the child.

Ahmad's father, who is still in shock, struggled to speak. "He was a loving son. He cared for us. But we are proud that he achieved martyrdom in the holy days of Ramzan," he said.

"He liked writing poems and would often recite them to me... Now, God will take care of him," he added. PTI AB RHL