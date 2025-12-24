Would have committed suicide had it not been for my children: Unnao rape survivor on HC verdict

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Unnao rape survivor said on Wednesday that it was the thought of her children that stopped her from committing suicide after the Delhi High Court decided to suspend the jail term of the convict in the case, expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

She even said that if Sengar is released from jail, she is ready to spend prison time for the sake of her safety.

"It was very painful. If I was not married and I did not have children, I would have committed suicide in front of the judge. The judge did not see the victim and gave the judgment," the rape survivor told PTI Videos.

She said she wants to meet President Droupadi Murmu so that she can convey the pain she is experiencing because of the verdict to her.

"If the convict is being released from jail, then we should be sent to jail. If the convict comes out, I will complete the tenure on his behalf. We will at least be safe in that case. We will be unemployed but at least we will get food," she said.

The rape survivor's mother said their lawyer will approach the Supreme Court against the high court verdict.

"We have faith in the Supreme Court and we hope it will give us justice," she added.

The rape survivor's sister said their uncle is still getting threats. She mourned the loss of her father and lamented that they were being meted out such treatment.

The high court on Tuesday ordered releasing Sengar, who is serving a life term in the case, on bail, pending the disposal of his appeal against his conviction by a trial court in December 2019.

In its order, the high court directed that the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA shall not come within a five-kilometre radius of the victim's residence and threaten the rape survivor or her mother. It also said that a violation of the conditions would automatically lead to the cancellation of his bail.

Sengar, however, will remain in jail since he is also serving a 10-year term in connection with the custodial death of the rape survivor's father and has not been granted bail in that case. PTI SLB RC