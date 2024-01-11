Would like to visit Ayodhya : Sanjay Dutt

Gaya (Bihar), Jan 11 (PTI) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday expressed delight that a temple of Lord Ram was coming up at Ayodhya and said he would like to visit the temple town to offer prayers at the shrine.

Donned a white dhoti and kurta, Dutt, who was in south Bihar town of Gaya for the 'pind daan' ritual was responding to queries of journalists.

"Bahut achchi baat hai, bahut achchi baat hai (it's great, it's great)," quipped Dutt when he was asked about the Ram temple which will be consecrated on January 22.

The actor soon launched into full throated chants of 'Jai Bhole' and 'Jai Shri Ram', evoking cheers from fans who watched him from some distance as security personnel made sure that nobody ventured too close to the celebrity.

Earlier, when journalists asked him at the airport whether he would like to visit Ayodhya, he quipped "Definitely. Why not? (Kyon nahin jayenge. Zaroor jaayenge).

Known for blockbusters like 'Khal Naayak', the 'Munnabhai' series and 'Vaastav', which fetched him the Filmfare award for Best Actor, Dutt prayed for the salvation of his parents, the temple's priest Gopal Krishna Trivedi said.

The 64-year-old actor was born to former union minister Sunil Dutt, who joined politics after a successful career in films, and Nargis, one of the most successful heroines of the 1950s. PTI COR NAC KK