Would like to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty: LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2024 winner

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Winning the LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2024 pageant has given her an opportunity to venture in Bollywood, says Ayushree Malik, who desires to work with filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty in future.

The Delhi-born model won the title in a grand ceremony held last week in Mumbai.

"I wouldn't be denying the fact that I am really a blessed person because not many youngsters get the chance to dive into Bollywood through this pageant... I would start with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir because he is grand in his work. If as an Indian I get the opportunity to work in his film and represent my culture, I'm sure it's going to win the hearts of the people.

"Secondly, I'll say Rohit Shetty because he does a lot of action and I really want to be like a superwoman kind of actor who can fight as well. I'm open to working with all directors because every one of them brings so much to the table," Malik told PTI in an interview.

She also listed the names of previous pageant winners from India who are among her favourites.

"We have some great winners. Whether it be Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen. They are legends who are inspiring girls throughout the generations. I'm manifesting great things that I could meet them, work with them and learn from them," she said.

"I really love Akshay Kumar because I've seen his film 'Welcome'. Till today, (he's) doing such great movies," she added.

The LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2024 winner said she was full of gratitude after winning the title.

"I felt I needed to do beauty pageants because more than just modelling, I wanted to tell people that it's not just the looks, but there's also a voice inside this girl that wants to be heard. That's when I took a leap for beauty pageants and it has got me to a great destination," she said.

Despite challenges, Malik described her life story as "quite blissful".

"I've been brought up by a single mother who has been very supportive of everything I do. She has always allowed me to play sports, do great in academics, follow my passion in modelling, and go for beauty pageants at the same time.

"Since childhood, my mother always told me to be stronger with each and every step that I take in my life. As you progress in your life, there will be a lot of challenges that come your way. My mom has told me to just trust myself," she added.

Malik is now looking forward to represent India at Miss Supranational 2025.

"Right now, I want to cherish this because winning at the India level is also a huge thing. While I'm cherishing this, I have my training sessions lined up (for Miss Supranational 2025). Whether it's about developing my overall personality, the way I speak or walk, there is always room for improvement." PTI SSG RDS RDS BK BK