Would never invoke religion for votes: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu, Oct 29 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said he would never indulge in the politics of hatred and invoke religion to garner votes.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also promised people that his politics would always be based on moral and social values and he would never discriminate among them on the basis of religion.

"Doing politics by invoking religion and spreading hatred is not what my ideology stands for. I strictly believe in the politics of merit and work," Azad said, addressing a public rally in Ramban district.

He said people appreciate developmental and positive politics, without communal cards being played, as reflected at the rally.

"Thousands of people have turned up at my rally since they admire and appreciate the developmental projects launched in the region when I was the chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I assure you that more such projects will come up and Ramban will be one of the modern districts in the country if I am given a chance to serve my people again," the DPAP leader said.

The former Union minister said in his long political career, he has never been discriminative and helped anyone for being from a particular religion. "Because if we practise such tactics, it can prove to be disastrous and insidious," he added.

Azad said his work speaks for his advocacy for pluralism as the colleges, hospitals and other developmental projects he brought in Jammu and Kashmir are benefitting everyone.

He said if his party is elected to power, he will escalate his developmental agenda.

"We aim to work for the people of all faiths and social classes, where no discrimination is practised and all of humanity is benefitted. I will focus on further building hospitals and colleges in far-away areas," he said.

Azad said the road network shall further be expanded and rural pockets connected with cities and towns. "This will, in turn, ensure economic growth and job opportunities for our people," he added. PTI TAS RC