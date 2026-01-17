Wound bandaged with surgical blade inside at Pamba govt hospital, claims Sabarimala pilgrim

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Jan 17 (PTI) A Sabarimala woman pilgrim has alleged medical negligence at the government-run hospital at Pamba here, claiming that the wound on her leg was bandaged with a surgical blade inside the dressing.

The woman, a resident of Kochi, said that she had made a complaint to the Pathanamthitta District Medical Officer (DMO) regarding the same.

The Pathanamthitta DMO said the woman gave a complaint regarding the incident over the phone on Friday evening.

"A report has been called for from the hospital regarding the incident. The matter is being investigated," the DMO said. Further steps would be taken based on the report, she added.

The woman told a TV channel that the person who had bandaged her wound had first tried to use a surgical blade to cut the skin, but she asked him not to do that.

"I asked him to simply bandage the wound as I was not comfortable with the manner in which he was acting," she said.

On reaching home at Kochi, she decided to change the bandage, and that is when she found the surgical blade inside the dressing wrapped around her leg. PTI HMP ADB