WR cancels 36 trains between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from August 25 to 28 for non-interlocking work near Surat station

Ahmedabad, Aug 24 (PTI) Western Railway on Thursday announced the cancellation of 36 trains originating from or passing through Ahmedabad in Gujarat on its way to Mumbai between August 25 and 28 due to non-interlocking work planned near Surat station.

Advertisment

A block will be in place to carry out non-interlocking work from August 26 to 28 in order to provide a third line between Surat and Udhna stations in south Gujarat, WR said in a release.

"Due to the work, 36 trains between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will remain cancelled between August 25 and 28. Some of these trains include Bhuj-Bandra Express, Ajmer-Dadar Express, Dadar-Ahmedabad Express and Mumbai Central-Hapa Express," it said.

"While one train has been short-terminated, another will short-originate. The Nagpur-Ahmedabad Express scheduled for August 26 and 27 has been given diversion while Dadar-Porbandar Express on August 28 has been rescheduled," the release added. PTI PJT BNM BNM