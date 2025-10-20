WR earns record single-day ticket-checking revenue of Rs 1.39 cr on Oct 18

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Western Railway on Monday said it has registered its highest-ever single-day ticket checking revenue of Rs 1.39 crore on October 18.

It surpasses the previous record of Rs 1.28 crore registered on November 10, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the zone's revenue performance, a WR spokesperson said.

"The achievement is notable as many ticket checking staff were also deployed for crowd management duties during the period," he added.

Railway authorities carry out special ticket checking drives during rush season.