WR motorman on suburban rake shunting duty dies after being hit by train in Virar

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) A motorman of Western Railway died after being knocked down by a long distance train at Virar station in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

Motorman Dilip Kumar Sahu was performing shunting duty at Virar yard, some 60 kilometres from here, on Saturday evening when the incident occurred, he said.

"He was engaged in shunting work, which involved pulling a suburban rake to platform number 4A at Virar. While crossing the tracks during the shunting activity, Sahu was hit by 12903 Down Amritsar Express at around 8 pm. The loco pilot and train manager of the long-distance train reported the incident to the Virar station master, following which necessary procedures were initiated," the official said.

Sahu's last rites were held on Sunday afternoon.

A WR spokesperson said funeral assistance, ex-gratia and settlement benefits have been given to Sahu's family.

In addition, compassionate appointment will be offered to one eligible family member, he added. PTI KK BNM