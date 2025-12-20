WR motormen, train managers demand resolution of pending issues; warn of agitation

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Western Railway’s motormen and train managers have threatened to launch an agitation if their “long-pending” issues, including “denial of leave” and “forced double duties”, are not resolved.

After a meeting at Churchgate station here on Friday, they decided to intensify the fight over their demands, said a motorman leader, who did not wish to be named.

“The meeting was organised to protest against the continuous arbitrary actions of the administration and the increasing pressure on running staff,” he said.

Another Motorman said that participants at the “agitation meeting” raised concerns over the “denial of regular leave”, the alleged imposition of forced double duties, and the closure of the motormen and train managers’ canteen at Churchgate for the past seven months.

“There is widespread resentment among motormen and train managers who operate local train services,” he said, adding that all participants resolved that an “intense” agitation would be launched if the WR administration fails to address their issues at the earliest.

The motormen claimed that “continuous double duties” and the lack of basic facilities were adversely affecting their physical and mental health. “These could pose a serious risk to passenger safety,” he said.

The Western Railway spokesperson could not be reached for comments. PTI KK NR