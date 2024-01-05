WR organises heritage walk at its iconic headquarters

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) To mark 125 years of its headquarters at Churchgate in south Mumbai, the Western Railway (WR) on Friday organised a heritage walk through the iconic building.

Advertisment

It has planned a celebration through the month of January which will include various events such as exhibitions, heritage walks, release of a coffee table book and cultural programs to mark the milestone, the WR said in a release.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of WR, said the Friday's heritage walk included explanation of the architectural features of the building and tours of the heritage gallery on the ground floor and new heritage lounge on the third floor.

Two batches of around 20-25 persons each took part in the walk, conducted by Aneeta Satpute, chief booking supervisor of the Mumbai Central Division, and Sreejesh Achi, train manager counselor of Churchgate.

WR general manager Ashok Kumar Misra also released the coffee table book titled "125 Years of A Timeless Legacy" in the presence of additional general manager Prakash Butani and others.

The book traces the genesis of the building in 1899 as headquarters of the erstwhile Bombay Baroda & Central India (BB&CI) Railway. It became the headquarters of Western Railway since its formation in 1951. PTI KK KRK