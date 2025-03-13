WR restricts sale of platform tickets at key stations in Mumbai division ahead of Holi

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Western Railway has temporarily restricted the sale of platform tickets at its key stations in Mumbai division as a crowd-control measure ahead of Holi festival, an official said on Thursday.

In a press release issued a day ago, WR said the restriction comes into force immediately and will be in place till March 16.

"Platform tickets will not be available at Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, and Surat stations in Mumbai division. However, exemptions will be granted for individuals assisting senior citizens, women, and other passengers requiring special support," it said.

Passengers must plan their travel accordingly and adhere to the new regulations to ensure smooth and safe station operations during the festive period, the release added.

Holi will be celebrated across the country on Friday. Railway authorities are also operating special long-distance trains to clear extra rush of passengers.

However, in the backdrop of the recent stampede at New Delhi railway station, authorities are taking extra care to avoid rush at stations. PTI KK BNM