WR to operate 36-hour block from Sat afternoon to dismantle Kandivali Yard booking office

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) A 36-hour major block will be operated on fifth line and yard lines from Saturday afternoon to dismantle an elevated booking office at Kandivali Yard, a Western Railway official said.

"Suburban and mail express trains will be run on Fast Line during the block that will start at 1 pm on May 31 and end at 1 am in the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. Due to this block, at least 73 suburban local services will remain cancelled on the first day and 89 on the second day," a WR spokesperson said.

The 19418 Ahmedabad-Borivali Express, 19425 Borivali-Nandurbar Express, 19426 Nandurbar-Borivali Express and 19417 Borivali-Ahmedabad Express will be short terminated and originate at Vasai Road station, he added. PTI KK BNM