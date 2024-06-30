WR to run special Dadar-Nandurbar train between Jul 5-27

Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Western Railway will run a special train between Dadar and Nandurbar from July 5 to 27 to clear passenger rush, an official said on Sunday.

The special fare train will depart from Dadar every Friday 15 minutes past midnight and reach Nandurbar at 08.35 am on the same day. It will proceed from Nandurbar every Friday at 8:55pm and reach Dadar at 5:15am, the official said.

The train will halt at Borivali, Virar, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalthan, Bardoli, Vyara and Navapur stations in both directions. PTI ZA BNM