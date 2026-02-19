Wreath found outside house of writer VS Anilkumar in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 19 (PTI) A wreath was found placed in front of the house of writer and critic VS Anilkumar at Kannapuram here on Thursday, police said.

Anilkumar had received the first copy of a book authored by expelled CPI(M) leader V Kunhikrishnan, who alleged that the party MLA from Payyanur, T I Madhusoodanan, misappropriated Rs 1 crore collected to assist the family of a slain Left party worker.

According to officials at Kannapuram police station, Anilkumar lodged a complaint after the wreath was found near the gate of his house in the morning.

Police said the wreath was first noticed by Anilkumar’s son when he was leaving the house for football coaching.

In his complaint, Anilkumar has not raised suspicion against any individual, police said.

CCTV cameras at the house and in the neighbourhood will be examined as part of the probe, and a case will be registered after recording the detailed statement of the writer, officials added.

Anilkumar has recently been critical of both the state and central governments through his social media account.

He had also taken a stand against the CPI(M) in Payyanur following the allegations raised by Kunhikrishnan.

Meanwhile, several people expressed support for Anilkumar following the incident.

Numerous Facebook posts tagging him appeared in the morning, extending solidarity to the writer. PTI TBA TBA ROH