Wreath found outside house of writer VS Anilkumar in Kannur; FIR cites anti-social elements

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 19 (PTI) A wreath was found placed in front of the house of writer and critic V S Anilkumar at Kannapuram on Thursday, police said.

Anilkumar had received the first copy of a book authored by expelled CPI(M) leader V Kunhikrishnan, who alleged that the party MLA from Payyanur, T I Madhusoodanan, misappropriated Rs 1 crore collected to assist the family of a slain Left party worker.

According to officials, Anilkumar lodged a complaint after the wreath was found near the gate of his house in the morning.

The wreath was first noticed by Anilkumar’s son as he was leaving the house for football coaching.

In his complaint, Anilkumar did not raise suspicion against any individual, police said.

CCTV footage from the house and the surrounding neighbourhood will be examined as part of the probe, officials added.

In the evening, Kannapuram police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 192, for wantonly provoking someone to cause riots.

The FIR stated that unidentified anti-social elements placed the wreath between 9 pm on Wednesday and 5.45 am on Thursday with the intention of disturbing the peaceful atmosphere and potentially inciting unrest.

Anilkumar has recently been critical of both the state and central governments through his social media account.

He had also taken a stand against the CPI(M) in Payyanur following the allegations raised by Kunhikrishnan.

Meanwhile, several people expressed support for Anilkumar following the incident. Numerous Facebook posts tagging him appeared in the morning, extending solidarity to the writer.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that placing a wreath at the house of writer V S Anilkumar reflects a “primitive and violent culture” maintained by the CPI(M).

“For receiving a released book, a wreath has been placed at Anilkumar’s house. It is a death threat,” Satheesan said.

He alleged that the incident was carried out by supporters of the party leading the ruling alliance in the state.

“This shows the level of degeneration that has happened in the CPI(M). What is the difference between the BJP and the CPI(M) if both are against criticism of the party and the government? This is intolerance,” he said.

Satheesan further alleged that the CPI(M) was moving in the same direction as the Sangh Parivar and the BJP.

“As we have said earlier, Left co-travellers are uncomfortable with this government. A large section of them are now with us because they have realised that this is not the Left, but an extreme right-wing,” he said.

Referring to Anilkumar’s father, the late M N Vijayan, Satheesan said he was a critic who dared to raise questions and was often targeted on party platforms for doing so.

“His son is now facing a similar experience. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should answer this. This should end,” he said. PTI TBA SSK