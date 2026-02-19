Wreath found outside house of writer VS Anilkumar in Kannur; Opposition slams CPI(M)

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 19 (PTI) A wreath was found placed in front of the house of writer and critic VS Anilkumar at Kannapuram here on Thursday, police said.

Anilkumar had received the first copy of a book authored by expelled CPI(M) leader V Kunhikrishnan, who alleged that the party MLA from Payyanur, T I Madhusoodanan, misappropriated Rs 1 crore collected to assist the family of a slain Left party worker.

According to officials, Anilkumar lodged a complaint after the wreath was found near the gate of his house in the morning.

The wreath was first noticed by Anilkumar’s son when he was leaving the house for football coaching.

In his complaint, Anilkumar has not raised suspicion against any individual, police said.

CCTV footage collected from the house and in the neighbourhood will be examined as part of the probe, and a case will be registered after recording the detailed statement of the writer, officials added.

Anilkumar has recently been critical of both the state and central governments through his social media account.

He had also taken a stand against the CPI(M) in Payyanur following the allegations raised by Kunhikrishnan.

Meanwhile, several people expressed support for Anilkumar following the incident.

Numerous Facebook posts tagging him appeared in the morning, extending solidarity to the writer.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan alleged that the act of placing a wreath at the house of writer V S Anilkumar reflects a “primitive and violent culture” maintained by the CPI(M).

“For receiving a released book, a wreath has been placed at Anilkumar’s house. It is a death threat,” Satheesan said.

He alleged that the incident was carried out by supporters of the party leading the ruling alliance in the state.

“This shows the level of degeneration that has happened in the CPI(M). What is the difference between the BJP and the CPI(M) if both are against criticism of the party and the government? This is intolerance,” he said.

Satheesan further alleged that the CPI(M) was moving in the same direction as the Sangh Parivar and the BJP.

“As we have said earlier, Left co-travellers are uncomfortable with this government. A large section of them are now with us because they have realised that this is not the Left, but an extreme right-wing,” he said.

Referring to Anilkumar’s father, the late M N Vijayan, Satheesan said he was a critic who dared to raise questions and was often targeted on party platforms for doing so.

“His son is now facing a similar experience. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should answer this. This should end,” he said. PTI TBA TBA ROH