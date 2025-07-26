Wreath-laying ceremony held for Agniveer killed in land mine blast in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) A wreath-laying ceremony was held here on Saturday to pay tribute to an Agniveer who lost his life in a land mine explosion in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district a day before, an official said.

White Knight Corps Chief of staff Major General Shailendra Singh led the solemn ceremony held at Satwari military station to honour 20-year-old Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT regiment, he said.

Superintendent of Police (city south) Ajay Sharma and some civil officers also attended the ceremony and paid their tributes.

Kumar's mortal remains were later sent to his home town Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to perform the last rites, the official said.

The Agniveer lost his life, while two other soldiers were injured in a land mine blast when they were on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati Brigade on Friday. PTI TAS RUK RUK