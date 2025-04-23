Amit Shah lays wreaths on Pahalgam terror attack victims; meets survivors

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday laid wreaths on the bodies of 26 people killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, and assured the survivors that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be brought to justice, officials said.

Shah laid the wreaths on the coffins of the victims of the terror attack at the Police Control Room here.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also paid their tributes to the victims, the officials said.

The Home Minister later interacted with families of the slain persons and other survivors of the attack.

He assured them the security forces would leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of the deadly attack to the book, the officials said.

Shah arrived here within hours of the attack on Wednesday night and was briefed about the situation by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat.

The Home Minister also chaired a security review meeting, which was also attended by the Lieutenant Governor.

Earlier, the bodies of victims killed in the gruesome terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday were brought here.

"We have received 26 bodies which were brought to the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar in the wee hours (of Wednesday). The bodies will be moved to the police control room (PCR)," an official had said earlier.

At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.