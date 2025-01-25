Wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case: Court grants accused interim bail to attend sister's wedding

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A Delhi court granted two days interim bail on humanitarian grounds to an accused in the wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case to attend his sister's wedding.

Advertisment

Bijender sought interim bail for managing the wedding ceremony on January 24.

"Investigating officer (IO) has verified the fact of marriage of his sister, therefore, on humanitarian grounds, interim bail of applicant or accused is allowed for two days, from January 24 to 25 on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of the like amount," Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar had said in an order passed on January 23.

The court also imposed other conditions, such as not threatening the prosecution witnesses, not tampering with evidence and not indulging in any other crime.

Advertisment

A court here in October 2022 had framed charges against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 17 others, including Bijender, in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case where former national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar was killed.

The charges were framed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, murder and criminal conspiracy. PTI MNR ZMN