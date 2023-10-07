Wrestlers attack each other during competition in Hyderabad, four injured

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Four persons were injured after two groups of wrestlers "clashed" during a competition in LB Stadium here, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident, that happened on the final day of the wrestling competition on Friday, went viral on social media.

The video showed a group of people engaged in physical fighting even as some others were seen hitting and throwing chairs at each other.

An argument apparently between two wrestlers triggered the fight between the two groups that also included supporters of the wrestlers, police said.

Four persons from both groups were injured in the incident.

Police intervened and brought the situation under control and also took some of them into custody. Cases were registered under relevant IPC sections, police added. PTI VVK VVK KH