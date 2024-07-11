Wrestlers' sexual assault case: Delhi court summons 2 cops on July 26

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday directed to record statements of two police officials on July 26 in a criminal case filed by women wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar is also an accused in the case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot issued summons to the two police officials for July 26 for recording their statements.

In May, the court had framed charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against Singh to which he pleaded not guilty. PTI MNR KVK KVK