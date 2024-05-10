Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers.

Advertisment

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot also discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers.

The court ordered framing of charge for criminal intimidation against Singh. It will formally frame the charges on May 21.

It also ordered framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.